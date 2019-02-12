USDA-NASS Texas Crop Progress and Condition, Feb. 4-10, 2019

A strong cold front passed through late last week, resulting in colder temperatures in most areas of the state. Precipitation in East Texas, parts of the Cross Timbers, and the Blacklands ranged from 0.5 up to 2 inches. Most other areas in the state received from trace amounts up to 0.5 of an inch. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grain crops continued to progress over areas of the state with adequate moisture. Some wheat damage was reported due to Hessian fly populations in the Edwards Plateau. Winter wheat condition was rated 68 percent fair to good across the state and oats condition was rated 71 percent fair to good.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest was still ongoing in the Southern Low Plains due to unusually wet weather experienced earlier in the harvest season. Corn planting had begun in areas of the Coastal Bend, while planting was expected to be delayed in the Upper Coast due to soil saturation.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Recent freeze in the Cross Timers had fruit producers concerned over possible damage on their crops. Potato planting along with cabbage and spinach harvest continued in South Texas. Sugarcane harvest continued in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Use of supplemental feeding continued across much of the state, which helped maintain cattle conditions in the mostly fair to good range. Pasture and range condition was rated 67 percent fair to good, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state.

To read previous reports, visit the USDA NASS Texas Field Office webpage at https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Texas/index.php.