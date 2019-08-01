US beef roadshow in Europe promotes quality and versatility

An ambitious project aimed at improving awareness of U.S. beef in the European Union was successfully implemented this summer by the U.S. Meat Export Federation, which partnered with distributors to conduct 9 U.S. Beef Roadshow events over the course of 9 days in 5 different countries. Funded by the beef checkoff program and the Agricultural Trade Promotion Program (ATP), the Road Show was anchored by educational U.S. beef master classes in Germany, Sweden, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Poland. Read more…