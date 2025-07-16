Cattlemen’s Column: Ranch Gatherings around the bend

By Carl Ray Polk Jr., Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President

At Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, we take pride in creating strong connections across our membership. One of the ways we do this is through our longstanding tradition of local Ranch Gatherings — informal, yet impactful events designed to bring members together in their own community.

Starting this month, we will travel to 21 communities across the state — from Midland to Crockett, and Amarillo to Mercedes. Each event offers a casual way to connect with friends, neighbors, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association staff, your district special ranger and others with an interest in ranching and land stewardship. Conversations will include timely updates on issues like New World screwworm, landowner rights and regulatory updates.

TSCRA Ranch Gatherings, which begin at 5:30 p.m., offer a fun evening of networking and socializing with new and old friends alike. With plenty of time to mix and mingle, our ultimate hope is for attendees to walk away with a sense of camaraderie and someone they can call on in the future.

Equally important, these gatherings help strengthen our association. When you bring a friend, neighbor or fellow rancher, you are not just inviting them to an event — you’re introducing them to a network built on advocacy, resources and shared values. Membership grows stronger with every new voice and perspective. Ranch Gatherings are where those conversations begin, and they are the core of our grassroots efforts.

One of my priorities as Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president is to make the association locally accessible. We look forward to the opportunity not only to share information with you, but also to listen. Come prepared with questions and share your on-the ground insights from across the state.

Whether you are new to the association or a longtime member, we invite you to attend a Ranch Gathering near you. There’s no cost to attend, and dinner is always on us. We look forward to seeing you.

###