TSCRA Legislative Roundup for Sept. 6, 2019

TSCRA leaders and public affairs staff welcomed Kate Maher of NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen program to their Austin office this week. Kate sat down with First Vice President Hughes Abell and public affairs staff to discuss the work done by the government affairs team in Austin and Washington D.C. Be sure to tune in to RFD-TV at 7:30 CST Tuesday to catch the segment.

Government affairs staff were at a ranch gathering in Eastland this week to give attendees a detailed update on their activities. Next week there will be gatherings in San Angelo, Plainview and Canyon.

Government affairs staff also traveled to Laredo, where TSCRA participated in cattle fever tick meetings. Participants included USDA, Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC), other Texas cattle groups, officials from the Mexican government and state governments of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas, and cattle unions in those states. The discussion centered around the creation of a buffer zone in Mexico that would help prevent the spread of cattle fever ticks into the United States.