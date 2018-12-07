TSCRA Govt Affairs Roundup: CWD meetings and eminent domain legislation prep

TSCRA government affairs staff this week attended a symposium on chronic wasting disease (CWD), a deadly illness that impacts white-tailed deer. Experts, including veterinarians and researchers from across the country, discussed preventative measures that have been used in other states and how Texas can combat the further spread of the disease. TSCRA staff and leaders are also continuing to work on preparations to reform the eminent domain process during the quickly approaching 86th Texas Legislative Session. Be sure to sign up for updates at www.TexansforPropertyRights.com.