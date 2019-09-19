A disaster declaration and Imelda flooding resources 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster on Thursday in several counties that are currently experiencing widespread flooding due to Tropical Storm Imelda. Click or tap here to read the declaration.

With the probability of extensive rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda, Texans should take measures to prepare their houses, farms and ranches for what may come. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Disaster Education Network has a page for flooding resources. Read more at texashelp.tamu.edu/tropical-storm-imelda-flooding-resource.

