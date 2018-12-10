Tree-killing insect confirmed in Tarrant County

Emerald Ash Borer

Reports of the presence of the deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) in Tarrant County have been confirmed. EAB has infested and killed ash trees in the Eagle Mountain Lake area.

Texas A&M Forest Service began investigating within the high-risk area following the discovery of a single EAB specimen last year. Prior to spring adult beetle emergence, the state agency collected larvae from area ash trees. Through positive DNA tests Texas A&M Forest Service confirmed the larvae to be EAB.

All species of ash are susceptible to the destructive EAB. Infested trees die within two to five years after infestation. Urban tree canopy inventories estimate that ash trees comprise approximately 5 percent of the DFW urban forest.

“There is no known stop to this epidemic,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Urban Forester Courtney Blevins. “But we can help communities minimize loss, diversify their tree species and contribute to the health and resiliency of their urban forests.”

Texas A&M Forest Service has resources available to help affected communities identify signs of EAB infestation and symptoms that trees may display, as well as make decisions about preventative measures they can take and tree management and removal.

For more information on EAB in Texas, please visit http://texasforestservice.tamu.edu/eab/.

EAB photos and resources can be viewed at http://ow.ly/LIJi30lbBxz

To report presence of emerald ash borer, please call 1-866-322-4512.

Source: Texas A&M Forest Service