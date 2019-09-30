Texas Weekly Markets Recap, 9-30-19

Source: USDA ESMIS

Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to as much as $5 higher. Trade was moderate on good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to weak. All hay classes traded mostly steady. Trade activity was moderate to good with a large variety on the market this time of year. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 1 to 2 cents lower on grain sorghum; mostly 1 to 6 cents lower on wheat; mostly 1 to 2 cents lower on corn. Most elevators have rolled to the December bids.

