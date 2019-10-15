Texas Weekly Markets Recap, 10-15-19

Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to firm on limited comparable sales. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls had a lower undertone. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm. Trading activity moderate on light demand. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 30 to 32 cents higher on grain sorghum; mostly 16 to 19 cents higher on wheat; mostly 17 to 18 cents higher on corn.

Click here to read the full report with statistics and graphs from USDA Livestock & Grain Market News or see below.

