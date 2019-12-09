Texas Weekly Market Recap for the week ending Dec. 7, 2019 

Source: USDA Livestock & Grain Market News

Feeder steers and heifers sold $1 to $4 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate to  good demand. Temperatures and winds were mild compared to the previous holiday week. Slaughter cows and bulls traded fully steady. Hay trades were mostly steady to firm on higher quality hays and steady to weak on lower quality hays. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly unchanged on grain sorghum; 4 to 5  cents lower on wheat; and unchanged on corn. 

