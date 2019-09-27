Texas Weekly Hay Report, Sept. 27, 2019

Source: USDA

Sept. 27. 2019

All hay classes traded mostly steady. Trade activity was moderate to good with a large variety on the market this time of year. A lot of variation of quality of hay with some hay being rained on. The Panhandle received much needed rain that turned pastures back green but Fall is around the corner and livestock owners are in the market for hay. Coastal Bermuda producers in North and East Texas got rain so should have another cutting if armyworms don’t get to it first. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 240.00- 260.00; Good: 175.00-190.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 272.00, 8.25 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 170.00-200.00. Calf 210.00-215.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 140.00-160.00.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 200.00-220.00. Bearded 115.00-130.00. Rained on 90.00-100.00.

Wheat Straw: Large Bales: Delivered: 90.00-100.00.

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Green 150.00; brown 95.00-115.00.

Oat: Large Bales: Delivered: 170.00. CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 85.00-90.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale. Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-265.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 270.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 6.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good 5.00-8.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 120.00- 160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass mix 100.00-110.00, 50.00- 55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.