Texas Weekly Hay Report, July 12, 2019

Source: USDA Market NEws | July 12, 2019



Compared to the last report, hay trades were mostly steady to instances weak mostly due to quality. Movement was light to moderate at best. In the Panhandle, producers are busy baling wheat hay but quality ranges from heavily rained on to rare cases of put up before the rain. Humidity brought on by recent rains also is a concern for affecting quality. Farmers in the North, Central, and East region are baling hay but will have to wait and see what kind of quality Coastal Bermuda they have available due to delayed cutting season. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 240.00- 260.00; Good to Premium: 210.00-240.00. Small Bales: Delivered: Premium: 272.00, 8.25 per bale.

– Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-195.00. Calf 205.00-210.00.

– Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 190.00-200.00; Good to Premium: 150.00-160.00.

– Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: 145.00-200.00. Rained on 95.00- 130.00.

– CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 80.00-100.00

– Cotton Burrs: Delivered: 90.00-100.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

– Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 8.75-11.00 per bale.

– Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 260.00-275.00; Good to Premium 245.00-260.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 260.00

– Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 297.00-330.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll; Fair to Good 90.00-120.00, 45.00-60.00 per bale.

South Texas

– Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 264.00-297.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale; Fair to Good 165.00-264.00 5.00-8.00 per bale.

– Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 100.00- 140.00, 50.00-70.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.