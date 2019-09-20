Texas Weekly Hay Report, 9-20-19

Source: USDA Market News

Compared to last report, most hay trades were steady with instances of alfalfa $5 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. The Panhandle was dry until heavy rainfall ended out the week. The mild temperatures has livestock owners stocking up for Fall. Winter wheat has been planted that will benefit from the recent rains. Supplemental feeding has begun for most of the state. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 245.00- 255.00; Good: 175.00-190.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 264.00-272.00, 8.00-8.25 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 170.00-200.00. Calf 210.00-215.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 140.00-165.00.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 130.00-150.00. Bearded 100.00-130.00.

Wheat Straw: Large Bales: Delivered: 95.00-100.00.

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Green 150.00; brown 95.00-115.00.

Triticale: Large Bales: Delivered: 125.00-135.00.

Oat: Large Bales: Delivered: 170.00.

Cotton Burrs: Ground and Delivered: 90.00-100.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-265.00; Good to Premium 230.00-245.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 260.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 65.00-75.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good 5.00-8.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 120.00- 160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass mix 100.00-110.00, 50.00- 55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.