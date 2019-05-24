Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, May 24, 2019

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News

May 24, 2019

Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Thunderstorms across the panhandle has brought plenty of rainfall throughout the week but dodging hail and tornado threats.

Supply included: 29 percent feeder cattle (41 percent steers, 55 percent heifers, 4 percent bulls); 3 percent slaughter cattle (96 percent cows, 4 percent bulls); 1 percent replacement cattle (59 percent stock cows, 34 percent bred cows, 7 percent cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 73 percent.

