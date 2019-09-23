Texas vesicular stomatitis update, 9-23-19

Source: https://www.tahc.texas.gov/animal_health/equine/#vs

Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials have released all premises quarantined for Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV). Though all premises have been released, and no additional cases have been reported, several states and countries may still impose enhanced entry requirements on VSV-susceptible livestock coming from Texas.

Prior to movement of animals, producers are encouraged to contact the state of destination for official entry requirements. For state animal health agency information visit https://www.usaha.org.

TAHC will discontinue weekly VSV updates unless VSV is confirmed in a new county or once countries and states lift movement restrictions.

To date, 171 premises in 37 Texas counties have been quarantined for VSV. Of the 171 premises quarantined, 171 have been released.

Summary of the Outbreak

The 2019 VSV outbreak began on June 21, 2019, when the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa confirmed the first VSV-positive premises in Kinney County, Texas. All cases of VSV had been found on equine premises until July 30, 2019 when the first case of VSV was confirmed in cattle in Gonzales County. New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming broke with VSV cases confirmed by NVSL.

Classification of Cases

Premises that had laboratory diagnostic confirmation of VSV were categorized as confirmed positive premises. Once a county was confirmed as VSV-positive, new premises presenting with clinical signs of VSV in that county were not required to be tested for confirmation of the disease, but the premises were quarantined and classified as a suspect premises.