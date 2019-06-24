Texas Supreme Court upholds condemnation of private drive

The Texas Supreme Court recently upheld the condemnation of a private drive in a case that tested the scope of “public” use under the Texas Constitution and the meaning of Texas Government Code 2206, which prohibits taking private property for certain economic development purposes. Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, takes a look at this case at the Texas Ag Law Blog. Read more…