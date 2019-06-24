Texas Supreme Court upholds condemnation of private drive

The Texas Supreme Court recently upheld the condemnation of a private drive in a case that tested the scope of “public” use under the Texas Constitution and the meaning of Texas Government Code 2206, which prohibits taking private property for certain economic development purposes. Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, takes a look at this case at the Texas Ag Law Blog. Read more…

/ Issues & Policy, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course set for August
Cow-Calf Corner: Winter wheat grazing prospects this fall; Are the bulls ready for the fall breeding season?
Combined Passions, Incredible Beef
Cattle Raisers Cross Section Question: Veteran or currently serving? Thank you for your service!
TDA Market Recap, April 13, 2015
Tyson foods reduces beef production capacity
﻿2018 Teal Season Forecast: Wet and wild
Titus County
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: