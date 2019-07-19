Texas & Ok Weekly Hay Summaries, July 19, 2019

Texas (scroll down for Oklahoma)

Compared to the last report, most hay classes sold steady; Alfalfa sold steady to instances $5 higher depending on quality. Movement remained light to moderate. The panhandle has turned off hot and dry with temperatures reaching the triple-digit mark all week. North, Central, and East regions were still cutting and baling. Despite the delayed production season for Coastal Bermuda, they should still be able to get several cuttings. Several reports of damage to Bermuda grass from grasshoppers and armyworms; cattle remain in good condition out on pasture. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

Panhandle/High Plains

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 250.00- 260.00; Good to Premium: 240.00-250.00; rained on 200.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 272.00, 8.25 per bale.

– Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-205.00. Calf 210.00-215.00.

– Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Good to Premium: 130.00- 200.00.

– Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 145.00-200.00. Bearded 125.00 Rained on 95.00-115.00.

– CRP: Large Bales: Delivered: 85.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

– Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 8.75-11.00 per bale.

– Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 260.00-275.00; Good to Premium 245.00-260.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 260.00

– Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 297.00-330.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale.

– Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll; Fair to Good 90.00-120.00, 45.00-60.00 per bale.

South Texas

– Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 264.00-297.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale; Fair to Good 165.00-264.00 5.00-8.00 per bale.

– Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 100.00- 140.00, 50.00-70.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre-bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.

Oklahoma Hay Market Report, July 19, 2019

Source: Oklahoma Department of Ag Market News

Hay trade has picked up across much of the state. More seasonal weather has finally arrived bringing higher temperatures and drier weather in the forecast. This has provided the opportunity for farmers to get in and cut, swath and finally bale hay. Prices and movement were mostly steady. Heavy supply of alfalfa suitable for feed yards is readily available causing a lower demand from buyers. Surprisingly, demand is extremely light. High temperatures have made for lush pastures, however, moisture has begun to be needed. Hay buyers are willing to enjoy the green grass and wait for later to assess needs for hay. Also, speculating hay prices could come down later in the season if the crop improves.

Alfalfa

– Central Oklahoma: Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 257.00-263.00; Good to Premium: 210.00. Large Rounds: Average 127.00. FOB: Good quality Alfalfa 180.00 per ton.

– Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.

– Western Oklahoma: Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 120.00.

Grass Hay

– Central Oklahoma: Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good 5.50-6.00 per bale. Out of the barn 8.00. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered: Good 115.00-120.00, 50.00-55.00 per roll.

– Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.

– Eastern Oklahoma: Bermuda: Large Squares 5X6: FOB: Moderate to Good 70.00-80.00 per bale. Large Rounds: Delivered: Average 120.00-125.00, 50.00-55.00 per roll. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.

