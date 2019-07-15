Texas Markets Weekly Recap, July 15, 2019

Feeder steers and heifers sold firm to 5.00 higher with late-week sales up to 8.00 higher. Demand very good coming off the holiday week. Trade mostly active. Weather continues hot and dry with a few hit or miss showers this past week. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 3.00 higher. Hay trades were mostly steady to instances weak mostly due to quality. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 18 cents higher on grain sorghum; 6 to 26 cents higher on wheat; 1 to 10 cents higher on corn. Elevators have rolled to the September bids.

