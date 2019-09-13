Texas Hay Market Summary, Sept. 13, 2019

Source: USDA Market News

Compared to last report: Hay trades were mostly steady to firm. Trading activity moderate on light demand. Margins continue to be very tight on feeding rations for feeders and dairymen, which has slowed hay trade as they try to settle on a price. Significant rain fell in the North, Central, and East regions which should be enough to jumpstart fields again and allow many producers to get a third cutting. Producers are still supplementing livestock in the West as range conditions continue to decline. Prices for hay and pellets quoted per ton except where noted.

Panhandle/High Plains

– Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 235.00- 255.00; Good to Premium: 185.00-195.00. Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 264.00-272.00, 8.00-8.25 per bale.

– Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 190.00-205.00. Calf 210.00-225.00.

– Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 145.00-165.00. Small Bales: 264.00, 8.00 per bale Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: Beardless 120.00-145.00. Rained on 95.00-110.00.

– Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: 140.00-150.00.

– Cotton Burrs: Ground and Delivered: 90.00-100.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

– Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme 290.00-330.00, 10.00-11.00 per bale. Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme 250.00-265.00; Good to Premium 230.00-245.00.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme 255.00- 260.00. Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium 65.00-75.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good 5.00-8.00 per bale. Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium 120.00- 160.00, 60-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass mix 100.00-110.00, 50.00- 55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.