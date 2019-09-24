Texas crop progress and condition weekly summary for Sept. 16- 22, 2019

Source: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Texas/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/tx-cw-09-22-2019.pdf

Texas weather varied greatly last week. Precipitation in the Plains, the Trans-Pecos and East Texas ranged from trace amounts up to 5 inches, while the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, South Texas and the Lower Valley received little to no precipitation. The Upper Coast received upwards of 20 inches of rain due to tropical depression Imelda. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grain seeding continued in parts of the Plains and the Cross Timbers. Producers were preparing fields for small grain seeding in areas of East Texas, the Edwards Plateau and South Central Texas.

Row Crops: Cotton harvest was active in the Blacklands, the Edwards Plateau, the Upper Coast and South Texas. Sorghum continued to mature in the Northern High Plains. Some late planted rice remained unharvested in the Upper Coast. Peanuts continued to mature in South Texas. Producers along the Upper Coast were waiting for flood waters to subside to determine Imelda’s effect on crops.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Early planted cabbage was emerging in South Texas. However, most vegetable producers continued preparing fields for planting. Pecans condition remained mostly unchanged.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained rated mostly fair to good across the state thanks to the continued use of supplemental feed. Range and pasture condition remained mostly fair to poor across the state.

