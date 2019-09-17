Texas Crop Progress and Condition, Sept. 15, 2019

Source: USDA NASS

Hot and dry conditions remained throughout Texas last week. Precipitation across most of the state remained below 2.0 inches, with some isolated areas across the Upper Coast reaching 4.0 inches. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Some producers seeded wheat across areas of the Plains, the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands. Oat producers began seeding in areas of the Edwards Plateau.

Row Crops: Cotton progress ranged from the bloom and setting bowls stages to mature in the Plains, while in areas of the Blacklands and south East Texas harvest was underway. Cotton harvest continued in South Texas, the Lower Valley, and the Upper Coast. Corn and Sorghum harvest began to wind down in the Edwards Plateau and south Central Texas. Meanwhile, irrigation of late planted sorghum continued in the Northern High Plains. Rice harvest continued in some areas of the Upper Coast.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Vegetable field preparation was active in South Texas. Pecan orchards were in mostly good condition across the state.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly rated fair to good across the state. The use of supplemental feed increased throughout many parts of the state due to lack of quality forage. The decline of range and pasture condition continued in many areas of the state. Feral Hog activity was reported in areas of the northeast.