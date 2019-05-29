Texas Crop Progress and Condition, May 20-26, 2019

Source: USDA NASS | May 26, 2019

Conditions last week were mostly warm and windy across the state, with severe thunderstorms reported in several areas.Precipitation in the Plains, the Cross Timbers and the Edwards Plateau ranged from trace amounts to 4 inches, with isolated areas getting upwards of 6 inches. The rest of the state received little to no precipitation. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Producers in the Northern High Plains were assessing the damage on winter wheat from the previous week’s storms. However, winter wheat was mostly in good condition in the Plains. Small grains harvest was in full swing in the Blacklands, South Central Texas, South Texas and the Edwards Plateau.

Row Crops: Cool temperatures slowed cotton germination in the Northern High Plains. Cotton planting in the Plains, the Edwards Plateau and the Blacklands was active where conditions allowed. Producers in some areas of the Southern High Plains were assessing the need to replant cotton due to high winds, hail and heavy precipitation from severe storms. Cotton was progressing in the Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast and South Texas. Corn in the Blacklands and the Upper Coast entered the tasseling stage. Rice planting was ongoing in South Central Texas, while peanut planting continued in South Texas and the Cross Timbers.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: The lack of warm temperatures delayed watermelon progress in the Southern Low Plains. Potato and onion harvests continued, while fruit development for watermelon and cantaloupes progressed in South Texas. Pecan producers sprayed zinc in the Southern High Plains.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly good to fair across the state, with little to no feed supplementation. However, producers reported high insect activity in the Northern Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands and East Texas. Pasture and range condition continued to be rated mostly good to fair.

