Texas crop condition and summary, July 30, 2019

Source: USDA NASS

Weekly Summary for July 22-July 28 | Released: July 29, 2019

Conditions were mostly warm and dry across the state. However, a cold front entered the state on Tuesday, lowering temperatures in most parts of the state. Most of the state received little to no precipitation. The Southern High Plains, East Texas, and areas near the Gulf Coast received the most notable rains, ranging from trace amounts to 2 inches. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains:Some producers in the Edwards Plateau were preparing their fields for fall seedings of small grains.Row Crops:Producers were concerned with the negative impact that flea hoppers might have on late planted cotton in the Southern High Plains and the Northern Low Plains. Cotton harvest was underway in areas of the Coastal Bend and South Texas. Aphid pressure was reported in sorghum in the Northern Low Plains and the Blacklands. Sorghum harvest started in South Central Texas. Corn harvest was active in the Blacklands, South Central Texas, Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast and South Texas. Rice was heading in the Upper Coast. Peanuts in South Texas were in the pegging stage and were being irrigated.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops:Vegetable crops continued to progress in South Texas. Pecan orchards in South Texas, the Northern Low Plains and the Trans-Pecos were enjoying favorable weather, low pest pressure and adequate water supply.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition remained mostly good to fair across the state. Some cattle producers were using supplemental feed in South Texas and the Southern High Plains. Dusty conditions and wide temperature ranges from morning lows to afternoon highs were causing some livestock respiratory issues in the Northern Low Plains. Pasture and range condition continued to be rated mostly good to fair across the state.

