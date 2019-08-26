Texas crop condition and summary, Aug. 19-25, 2019

Source: USDA NASS | Aug. 26, 2019

Weather across the state continued to be mostly hot and dry. Scattered rainfall was received across the state, ranging from trace amounts up to 2 inches, with isolated areas in the Upper Coast receiving upwards of 5inches. However, drought continued to expand and/or intensify throughout the state. There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Some producers were preparing fields for small grains seeding in the Southern High Plains, the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands. Producers in South Texas were waiting for soil moisture conditions to improve before starting pre-plant activities.

Row Crops: Recent rainfall improved cotton conditions in the Plains. However, dryland cotton continued to lag behind expected progress. Cotton bolls were opening in the Blacklands. Harvest was active in South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast, South Texas and the Lower Valley. Harvest of corn and sorghum continued in the Upper Coast, the Edwards Plateau and the Blacklands. Corn and soybeans were being irrigated in the Northern High Plains. Rainfall delayed rice harvest in the Upper Coast. Peanuts were maturing in South Texas and the Southern High Plains.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Irrigated fruits and vegetables remained in good condition in South Texas. Irrigation was active on pecan orchards in the Cross Timbers and the Edwards Plateau.Meanwhile, pecans continued to progress across most of the state.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock conditions were declining in the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau and South Texas due to lack of moisture and excessive heat. Producers in many areas of the state were using supplemental feed to maintain livestock condition. Several wildfires were reported in the Plains, the Cross Timbers and the Edwards Plateau. Recent rainfall helped slow the decline in range and pasture condition, remaining mostly fair to poor across the state

Click here to download the full report.