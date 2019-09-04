Texas Crop and Weather Progress, Sept. 4, 2019

Source: USDA

Weather conditions continued to be hot and dry across most of Texas. Scattered precipitation across the state ranged from trace amounts up to 2 inches. However, areas in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands received between 2 and 5 inches of rain. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Some irrigated wheat fields were being planted in the Northern High Plains. Preparations for small grains seedings were active in the Southern Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, East Texas, the Edwards Plateau and South Texas.

Row Crops: Cotton bolls were opening in the Southern High Plains and the Trans-Pecos. Cotton harvest continued in the Cross Timbers, South Central Texas, the Upper Coast, the Coastal Bend and South Texas. Corn silage harvest was active in the High Plains. Corn and sorghum harvest continued in the Edwards Plateau, while scattered rains delayed rice harvest in the Upper Coast. Peanuts continued to mature in South Texas and many fields were under irrigation last week.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Vegetable production in East Texas has slowed due to the hot and dry conditions. Fall vegetable field preparations were underway in South Texas. Pecan development continued to progress across most of the state. Pecan producers in the Trans-Pecos were spraying for black aphids in some orchards.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition was rated mostly fair to good across the state. Most producers continued providing supplemental feed to their livestock. Dust pneumonia was reported as an issue with some livestock in the Northern Low Plains. Range and pasture condition remained mostly fair to poor across the state.