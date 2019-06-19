Texas Ag Law Blog: Case illustrates importance of bank account details

A case from the Tyler Court of Appeals back in 2017 recently caught the attention of  Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hare v. Longstreet offers a good reminder that the way one sets up a bank account can have important consequences down the road, and there are specific rules related to joint accounts of which people need to be aware. –Texas Ag Law Blog Read more… 

/ Business, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Grazing vs. traditional backgrounding system
NRCS accepting applications, renewals for Conservation Stewardship Program
Cattle Raisers commend US House for passing bill in support of Red River landowners
Livestock Weather for Oct. 27, 2017:  Hurricane season winding down, but perhaps not quite over
Texas and New Mexico battle over water in Supreme Court
Cow-Calf Corner: Cattle market factors to watch in 2015; Breeding cows and heifers on wheat pasture
Texas Fence Removal Statute
Soil and Water Stewardship Week: Land Stewardship Produces a Healthy Texas
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: