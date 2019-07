Texas Ag Law Blog: Ag land sale and grazing lease gone wrong

Tiffany Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, takes a look at the facts underlying a Austin Court of Appeals decision and why it is so important to have every agreement put into writing and signed by the parties in a timely manner. –Texas Ag Law Blog Read moreā€¦

