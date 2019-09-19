Support the Cattle Raisers Museum and Foundation on North Texas Giving Day

Even if you don’t live in North Texas, Giving Day is a great time to support the Cattle Raisers Museum and Foundation’s mission to preserve the rich heritage of ranch life and advance the future of the livestock industry in the Southwest for present and future generations. The Cattle Raisers Museum and Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that operates without state or federal funding. Your gift will help

strengthen and support educational programs, exhibit updates, collection acquisitions, oral history programs, and ongoing museum activities. Until midnight on Thursday, every gift of $25 or more received through NorthTexasGivingDay.org will qualify the Cattle Raisers Museum for bonus funds. Read more at www.northtexasgivingday.org/cattle-raisers-museum.