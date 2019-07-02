Summer burning boosts forage quality

Fire is an important process in the ecology of native plant and animal communities, especially in uplands. Most plant and animal communities in the Great Plains and eastern forests evolved with fire. In many situations, land managers can use prescribed fire to manage native plant communities, wildlife habitat, woody encroachment, forage quality, and wildfire risks. Some land managers are now opting to conduct growing-season burns during the late spring through early fall months. Weather during the summer months is warmer, more humid, and typically has more consistent wind patterns than the traditional December to April burn season. A major goal of prescribed burning, regardless of burn season, is to improve forage quality for livestock and wildlife habitat.