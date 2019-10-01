Rural hospital closures affect the whole community, but there are ways to slow the trend

Rural Texans often face disadvantages when it comes to health care. Doctors are in short supply and hospitals are located far away from many residents. The Washington Post has reported that, until recently, one doctor in Van Horn served as the primary physician for people living within an 11,000 square mile region in West Texas. Health experts say something must be done because problems in the health care system have ripple effects throughout the community. Click here to read or listen to the story at The Texas Standard.