Prospect of higher feed costs generating challenge and opportunity

According to the latest reports, farmers are likely to forgo planting millions of acres in corn and soybeans. Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Market Economist Dr. Derrell Peel says that will and is currently having impacts throughout the entire beef supply chain from feedlots down to stockers and cow/calf producers. As this situation unfolds amid the backdrop of larger protein supplies and softening demand both domestically and internationally, Peel says it is possible that there is potential for challenges as well as opportunities for the various segments of the beef industry. Listen to Peel’s complete analysis of the developing cattle market situation as he identifies some of the unfolding challenges and opportunities that might arise in the coming months in response to struggles within the grain complex, with Radio Oklahoma Ag Network Farm Director Ron Hays, on the June 19 Beef Buzz podcast. Read more…