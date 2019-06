Oklahoma Weekly Hay Report, 6-20-19

Some of the areas have seen some dry days to cut hay but because rains continue to fall, farmers are having to bale before it is truly dry. Moisture content in Alfalfa is pretty high thus it can't be held for a very long time before it is turning black. Much of the hay being cut is only considered choice stock cow hay and this due to all of the rain. Dairy hay, at this moment is non-existent. -USDA Market News