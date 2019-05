Oklahoma Cattlemen set up fund to help ranchers dealing with floods

Many beef Oklahoma beef producers have suffered loss from the recent and on-going flooding statewide. The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation, a charitable arm of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, has set-up a Flood Relief Fund for monetary donations. 100 percent of donations will be distributed to ranchers who have been affected by the floods. You may donate to this relief effort by mail or online. Read more…