OCA Approves Brand Registration/Renewal Fee Increase

During the 2019 Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association convention in July, the OCA board called for a special meeting on Aug. 24 to consider an increase to the brand registration and renewal fee. The OCA Board met at the Lazy E Arena this past Saturday morning to officially consider this proposal. The proposal considered and passed by the board will increase the brand registration and renewal registration fees from $20 to $40. In Oklahoma, brand registrations occur every 5 years (years ending in ‘0’ and ‘5’). –Oklahoma Farm Report Read more…