New POSTED video featuring Constance Jaeggi interview and the latest CODEWORD

Constance Jaeggi is an equine photographer featured in the article “Sculpting with Light” in the November issue of The Cattleman magazine. The latest POSTED video features an interview with Constance about got into equine photography and developed her unique style. ALSO, look for the November codeword for the Greeley Hat Works contest to win $450 towards a new custom-made hat! Read more…