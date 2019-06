Market Alley: Packer continues with the upper hand

Packers were able to keep the market suppressed as the trade began last week at $2 back of the previous week. The downward trend of the market continued with sales earlier in the week at $110, then moving to $108-$109 later in the week in both the north and south trade areas. The only bright side of last week’s trade was that for the first time in many weeks, multiple packers competed in the market at the same time. –Drovers Read more…