JBS to spend $95 million on beef facility expansion

Source: JBS USA | May 29, 2019

JBS USA said Wednesday they will spend $95 million on a 107,000 square-foot expansion project at its Grand Island, Nebraska, beef production facility. The project includes new, improved animal handling facilities, a state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled harvest floor and facility reconfiguration designed to improve team member experience, food safety and product quality.



The company says the expansion and facility enhancements will better position JBS USA to meet evolving customer and consumer expectations for high-quality U.S. beef products. The project has already begun and is anticipated to be completed in early 2021. Operations at Grand Island will continue uninterrupted throughout project execution.



Located in central Nebraska, JBS Grand Island partners with more than 670 local producers to export U.S. beef to more than 30 countries around the world, including Canada, Chile, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Singapore, under signature brands like 1855 Black Angus©, Swift© and Swift Black Angus©. The expansion project will allow the company to capitalize on increased international demand forecasts for high-quality U.S. beef and value-added beef products.



Originally built in 1965 by Swift & Company, the Grand Island beef facility joined the JBS USA family in 2007 and produces nearly 1 billion pounds of beef and beef products each year.