Crime Watch: Longhorn missing in Donley County 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a black Longhorn cow missing off County Road 18 in Donley County. The 4-year-old cow has a left drop horn, a white ear tag with No. 1 and a “Mill Iron” branded on her left rib. The cow was heavy bred when last seen in October 2023. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
