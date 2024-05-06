Crime watch: Three Angus calves missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports three black Angus calves missing off US 377 in McCulloch County. Two of the three-month-old heifers have red ear tags with No. 80 and 62 in the left ear with an under-bit notch in their right ear. The third calf is unmarked. The calves were last seen April 19. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
