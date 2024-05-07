Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Lampasas County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports 12 Hereford cows, 10 Hereford calves and a red bull missing in Lampasas County. The cows are branded with “D over V” on their right shoulder. The bull has “PX” branded on the left hip. The cattle were last seen April 30. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
