Click here to read a previous article from ForageFax about fall armyworm control.



When rain comes back to Central and East Texas, fall army worm infestations may develop (or already have) in pastures and hayfields. This week Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s ForageFax offers information on management of fall armyworm in pastures and hay, plus a list of useful insecticides. Scroll down to read.

As always, remember to read the label of all pesticides before use!

Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Forage Extension Specialist

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Overton

Armyworm-Fact-Sheet-2019

