Feeding moldy hay to livestock can cause problems

eWith the abundance of rain Oklahoma has received over the last several weeks, farmers and ranchers around the state are likely dealing with moldy hay and spoiled feed. Moldy or spoiled feed can present a health risk for a multitude of species, including cattle, sheep, goats and horse. Carefully monitor animal performance when weather conditions have increased the likelihood of spoiled or moldy forage. –Oklahoma State University Read more…