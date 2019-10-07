Federal disaster declaration granted for counties impacted by Tropical Storm Imelda 

Source: gov.texas.gov | Oct. 4, 2019

A Presidential Disaster Declaration has been granted for six counties in the Gulf Coast region that sustained severe flooding that caused widespread damage. The declaration provides individual assistance for those in Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, and Orange counties.

On Oct. 1 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Trump requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the counties in the Gulf Coast region that sustained severe flooding that caused widespread damage. The president granted thee request on Oct. 4, 2019, prompting appreciation from Abbott for the swift response. “The state of Texas’ collaboration with the federal government will ensure our communities in the Gulf Coast region are equipped with the resources they need to recover as quickly as possible.”

Individual Assistance includes up to $35,500 per household for damages sustained during the severe weather. For more information on how to apply for Individual Assistance, residents of these six counties can call 1-800-621-FEMA or visit www.disasterassistance.gov 

/ Disasters, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

US Cattle on Feed up 6 percent, Texas up 3 percent
Mason man arrested in livestock theft case
Japanese-based Marubeni acquires US beef packer
Increased risk of forest wildfire from redcedar invasion of Oklahoma's oak forests
Authorities searching for suspected East Texas cattle thief
It's what's for dinner: Beef and cream cheese bagelwich
Texas Crop Progress and Condition for April 2-8, 2018
USDA battling the cattle fever tick
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

[addthis tool=”addthis_inline_follow_toolbox”]