Federal disaster declaration granted for counties impacted by Tropical Storm Imelda

Source: gov.texas.gov | Oct. 4, 2019

A Presidential Disaster Declaration has been granted for six counties in the Gulf Coast region that sustained severe flooding that caused widespread damage. The declaration provides individual assistance for those in Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery, and Orange counties.

On Oct. 1 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Trump requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the counties in the Gulf Coast region that sustained severe flooding that caused widespread damage. The president granted thee request on Oct. 4, 2019, prompting appreciation from Abbott for the swift response. “The state of Texas’ collaboration with the federal government will ensure our communities in the Gulf Coast region are equipped with the resources they need to recover as quickly as possible.”

Individual Assistance includes up to $35,500 per household for damages sustained during the severe weather. For more information on how to apply for Individual Assistance, residents of these six counties can call 1-800-621-FEMA or visit www.disasterassistance.gov