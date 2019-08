FDA makes certain medicated feed info more accessible

As part of the continued effort to improve transparency and public access to information about approved animal drugs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) has published on the Animal Drugs @ FDA (ADAFDA) website certain medicated feed information, including Blue Bird labels and lists of licensed medicated feed mills and Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) distributors. Read more…