Early voting begins today

Early voting in Texas gets underway Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2. Election day is Nov. 6. Every election is important to the future of our state and nation, but this year’s may be the most pivotal of our lifetime. Rural lawmakers who understand our priorities are dwindling as 1,000 people a day move to Texas. To be heard, we must ensure the right legislators are in office. Read more…