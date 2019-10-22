Dr. Dale on Quail: Blue quail in Texas

This month’s episode of the Dr. Dale on Quail podcast focuses on the second most abundant yet equally loved quail species in Texas: The blue quail. Also known as scaled quail or cottontops, blues prefer to run rather than fly, offering hunters a unique challenge compared to pursuing their bobwhite cousins. Join Dr. Dale and Gary Joiner as they discuss the distribution of blue quail, distinctive characteristics of the species, blue quail research efforts and managing habitat for blues. You’ll also hear plenty about hunting blue quail, including the outlook for this upcoming season and the differences between hunting blues versus bobs.

/ Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, Wildlife

