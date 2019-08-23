Crime Watches: Cattle missing in S TX, N TX & NE OK

TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in far South Texas, reports 17 head of cattle missing from a property 30 miles north of Laredo on Highway 83. The 17 head of crossbred steers are branded with a JO on the left hip. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Aguilar at (956) 513-0297.

TSCRA Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 in southeast Texas, reports the theft of 2 head of cattle from a property in southern Austin County near Wallis. Sometime after July 23 a thief or thieves entered unlocked double steel pipe gates to steal 2 tan Brangus-Jersey bull calves weighing approximately 175 pounds, each. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at (361) 782-5209.

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings reports cattle missing from a property in the Glencoe area of Payne County, Oklahoma. Stolen were 12 mixed black and red Angus calves weighing approximately 600 pounds, each, with yellow numbered ear tags in right ear; and 6 black and red 2-year-old Angus heifers with yellow custom ear tags bearing owner name and number. The black heifers had a circle with four points brand on the right hip. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.

TSCRA Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports cows missing from a property in Red River County sometime after Aug. 14. The three 4 to 5 year-old cows are yellow, black and tiger stripe and have a J-W brand on left hip and purple numbered ear tags in left ear. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Fox at (903) 438-4042.

Anyone with information on these or any other cases can also call the Operation Cow Thief tipline at (888) 830-2333. Anonymity is guaranteed.