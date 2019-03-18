Crime Watch: Tractor, equipment, Longhorn bull and crossbred cows

South Texas Tractor, Equipment Stolen in February

TSCRA Special Ranger Tommy Charbula, District 24 on the Texas Gulf Coast reports the theft of a tractor and other heavy equipment from a property in Brazoria County. Sometime on or after Feb. 16 a thief or thieves stole a 2018 Kubota tractor, model L2501HST serial number 77190; a Kubota front end loader model LA524, serial number C0549; a Kubota rotary mower RCRI 860, serial number 826383C05119; and a Kubota quick hitch model QH15, serial number 130585. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Charbula at 361-782-5209.

Theft of up to a dozen crossbred, branded cows in Central Texas

TSCRA Special Ranger Hal Dumas, District 21 in Central Texas reports the theft of 10-12 crossbred cows from a property in Robertson County on or after March 1. The cows were branded with an S with a spike from the bottom on the left hip and have a number brand on the left shoulder. They are also ear notched with over bit in each ear. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at 979-828-5832.

Longhorn bull missing in SE OK

TSCRA Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in southeast Oklahoma, reports a registered Texas Longhorn bull stolen from a property in McCurtain County. The 11-year-old blue and white bull weighs approximately 2000 pounds, has an HB connected brand on left hip and number 728 branded below it. He was last seen in January. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Cummings at 918-342-0888.

Operation Cow Thief

TSCRA offers a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of individuals for theft of livestock or related property. Anonymity is guaranteed.

To provide information, call 888-830-2333.