Crime Watch: Kutbota excavator stolen in SE TX

TSCRA Special Ranger Jimmy Belt, District 23 in Southeast Texas, reports the theft of a Kubota excavator model KX057 from a property in the Moss Hill area of Liberty County sometime between Oct. 12 and 15. Anyone with information on this theft is urged to notify the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or Special Ranger Jimmy Belt at 936-587-4120.