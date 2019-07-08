Cattle Heat Stress Forecast: Emergency conditions this week

A cattle heat stress emergency has been forecast on July 9 and 10. Summer heat events can result in direct and indirect financial losses for the cattle industry, especially in Oklahoma and Texas. While weather events are unavoidable, management strategies can reduce the impact of heat stress on animals. Advance notice combined with heat stress management plans can help minimize the losses associated with high heat. The USDA’s Agriculture Research Service (ARS) provides cattle heat stress estimates based on the National Weather Service 7-day forecasts and heat stress research done at the US Meat Animal Research Center. These forecasts can help you make informed decisions about your cattle and environmental risk factors and take action to mitigate the impacts of heat stress on your animals. They also provide resources on how to recognize heat stress For more information on forecast methods, warning signs and breathing rates, please visit ARS Cattle Heat Stress Forecast. Read more… 
 

/ Animal Health, Livestock Management, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, Weather

Share the Post

Related Posts

Economist says 2015 should be good for beef producers
Shirley Duran
Karnes County
Ada Auction Pavilion
TDA Market Recap, July 5, 2017
Information sought, reward offered for stolen sheep 
Growth in quick-service restaurants outpaced full-service restaurants in most US counties
Guy Lafayette Jeanes
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: