Cattle Heat Stress Forecast: Emergency conditions this week

A cattle heat stress emergency has been forecast on July 9 and 10. Summer heat events can result in direct and indirect financial losses for the cattle industry, especially in Oklahoma and Texas. While weather events are unavoidable, management strategies can reduce the impact of heat stress on animals. Advance notice combined with heat stress management plans can help minimize the losses associated with high heat. The USDA’s Agriculture Research Service (ARS) provides cattle heat stress estimates based on the National Weather Service 7-day forecasts and heat stress research done at the US Meat Animal Research Center. These forecasts can help you make informed decisions about your cattle and environmental risk factors and take action to mitigate the impacts of heat stress on your animals. They also provide resources on how to recognize heat stress For more information on forecast methods, warning signs and breathing rates, please visit ARS Cattle Heat Stress Forecast. Read more…

